Czech Opposition Clenches Victory From Babis With 99% Of Vote Counted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:39 PM

The Czech opposition alliance Together grabbed the victory from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party by a razor-thin margin, with 99% of ballots counted, according to official figures

Together was ahead in the legislative polls with 27.

45% of the vote, the statistics office said. It was trailed by ANO with 27.43%. The Pirates/Mayors came third with 15.4%, while Freedom and Direct Democracy was at 9.7%.

A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.

