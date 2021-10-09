Czech Opposition Clenches Victory From Babis With 99% Of Vote Counted
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Czech opposition alliance Together grabbed the victory from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party by a razor-thin margin, with 99% of ballots counted, according to official figures.
Together was ahead in the legislative polls with 27.
45% of the vote, the statistics office said. It was trailed by ANO with 27.43%. The Pirates/Mayors came third with 15.4%, while Freedom and Direct Democracy was at 9.7%.
A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.