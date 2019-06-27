Czech Opposition Loses No-Confidence Motion Against Babis Government - Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Czech opposition has failed to muster the necessary majority to win a vote of no confidence in the cabinet of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis at an extraordinary parliamentary meeting, the legislature's press service said.

The meeting began on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday. Only 85 lawmakers supported the motion, which is 16 short of an absolute majority.�The same number of parliamentarians confirmed their confidence in the cabinet, while 12 abstained and 18 were absent.

"The opposition parties have failed to get the required number of votes � 101 out of 200 � so the vote of no confidence in the government was not passed," the press service said.

The ruling coalition comprises the center-right ANO movement, led by Babis, and the Czech Social Democratic Party, which are unofficially supported by the Communist Party.

The coalition holds 108 seats in the parliament.

The opposition has been pressuring the government due to the fact that Babis is a Dollar billionaire whom the police accuses of illegally obtaining 2 million Euros ($2.3 million) in EU subsidies for one of his firms. The European Commission, meanwhile, suspects him of violating conflict of interest rules. Political opponents also allege that Babis was linked to communists and intelligence agencies in the past. The parliament, at the police's request, has twice deprived Babis of his parliamentary immunity.

Babis, in turn, reiterated ahead of the parliamentary meeting that he was not going to resign, arguing that all the allegations against him were merely a part of political struggle of his opponents.