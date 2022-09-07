(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The lower house of the Czech parliament approved on Wednesday the participation of 1,200 military personnel in the patrol of NATO's eastern border in 2023-2024, following a similar decision by the upper house, the Czech parliament's press service said.

"The majority of members of the lower house of parliament approved on Wednesday the participation of 1,200 Czech soldiers in the patrol of the eastern border of NATO in 2023-2024. The upper house of parliament adopted a similar decision earlier. In general, 1,362 Czech servicemen could take part in foreign missions in the next two years," the statement read.

The 1,200 Czech soldiers could be deployed in the Baltic States, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Additional 20 military personnel are allocated to protect the Czech embassy in Kiev.