UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Parliament Condemns Turkey's Military Operation In Syria, Vows Measures Against It

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Czech Parliament Condemns Turkey's Military Operation in Syria, Vows Measures Against It

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Czech parliament on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Turkish military operation in north Syria and tasking Prime Minister Andrej Babis with working out political and economic measures against it to be proposed to the European Union.

Turkey has launched Operation Peace Spring in north Syria on October 9. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's plan to clear its Syria-facing border area of Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia, and create a so-called safe zone in the area.

"The lower chamber of the Czech parliament has condemned the Turkish military action in Syria as a violation of international law. All 147 lawmakers in presence voted in favor. Prime Minister Andrej Babis has been tasked with proposing to the European Union economic and political measures against Turkey to make it stop its military action," the parliament said in a statement.

The Czech Republic is among the countries which have already embargoed arms exports to Turkey.

According to the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, Prague has supplied Turkey with an estimated $608 million worth of arms, or 1 percent of the total arms exports.

On Monday, the Czech Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador in Prague to express severe concerns over Turkey's military operation.

The international community has been vocally critical about Ankara's operation, with a number of countries - including Turkey's and Russia's co-guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire, Iran, - calling upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately stop the military action and withdraw troops from Syria. For Damascus, Operation Peace Spring amounts to a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. Moscow, in turn, has urged Ankara to refrain from actions that could create obstacles for settling the civil war in Syria, in its ninth year now.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Syria Exports Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament European Union Damascus Prague Ankara Czech Republic Chamber Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

2 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

2 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

2 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

2 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.