Czech Parliament Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency Until November 20

Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Czech parliament on Friday extended the coronavirus-linked state of emergency until November 20.

The state of emergency in the Czech Republic has been in place since October 5.

The lawmakers refused the cabinet's request to extend it until December 3 and limited the extension to November 20.

More than 13,000 new coronavirus cases were registered by the Czech authorities over the past day. As of Friday, the country's cumulative toll has reached over 310,000 cases, including 2,862 deaths and 128,628 recoveries.

More Stories From World

