Czech Parliament Leaders Vow to Support Belarusian Opposition

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The speakers of both houses of the Czech parliament urged counterparts from the Visegrad countries on Tuesday to continue to support the Belarusian opposition, which they said appeared to have descended into oblivion recently.

Radek Vondracek of the Czech Chamber of Deputies and Mylos Vystrcil of the Senate made the statements during a video conference with counterparts from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary ” together with the Czech Republic, these countries are known as the Visegrad Four (V4).

"Given the common historic memory of our four nations, we need to support the people who seek freedom and democracy. We need to prepare a plan to support the democracy in Belarus and invite representatives of the Belarusian opposition. Ideally, V4 countries could join efforts, and this would reinforce our influence. Because at the moment, no one pays any attention to Belarus and its opposition," Vystrcil said.

As an example of such efforts, the speaker of the Czech upper house proposed allotting scholarships from the joint V4 fund for Belarusian students to study in the Czech Republic ” with the outlook that they would return home and join the opposition.

Vystrcil also suggested inviting Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya to the Czech Republic.

Vondracek, in turn, called for continuing to pressure the Belarusian authorities into recounting the votes cast at the August 9 presidential election, which ignited mass opposition protests.

"Only free elections must be the basis for someone to be at the head of a country," the speaker of the Czech lower house said.

According to official results, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won the election by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results and proclaimed Tsikhanovskaya's victory instead.

Mass protests that ensued were initially cracked down on by the security forces. This prompted the European Union to impose sanctions on several officials in Minsk whom Brussels deemed responsible for the persecution of the opposition and alleged electoral fraud. Tsikhanovskaya self-exiled in Lithuania.