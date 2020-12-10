UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Czech Parliament Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State of Emergency Until December 23

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Czech parliament has decided to prolong the state of emergency declared over the spread of the coronavirus until December 23.

The move was supported on Wednesday in a 53-36 vote, with the right-wing opposition parties criticizing the prolongation of the emergency describing the taken measures as chaotic ones.

The parliament's decision contradicts the government's initiative to extend the emergency until January 11.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 68.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.56 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The Czech Republic has confirmed about 557,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 9,100 fatalities, JHU says.

More Stories From World

