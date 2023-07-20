Open Menu

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Czech parliament said on Wednesday it had backed a defense pact with the United States that allows for the US military presence in the Central European country.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, has cleared the way for the deal's ratification by President Petr Pavel. The Senate approved it last week.

The lower house said the agreement would bolster Czech defense capabilities and provide a framework for the presence of US soldiers in the country as well as for a full-fledged cooperation between the Czech and US armed forces on Czech soil.

The US embassy in Prague welcomed the ratification of the treaty saying it would strengthen US and Czech security and help them defend their values.

Czech tv reported that the pact was approved overwhelmingly. A small group of opposition lawmakers from the Freedom and Direct Democracy party proposed putting it to a public vote first.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Democracy Vote Prague United States Chamber TV From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

44 minutes ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

44 minutes ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

44 minutes ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

49 minutes ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

49 minutes ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

49 minutes ago
Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

60 minutes ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

60 minutes ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

60 minutes ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

1 hour ago
 WHO Concerned Over Increase in Dengue Fever Cases ..

WHO Concerned Over Increase in Dengue Fever Cases in Americas

60 minutes ago
 Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

1 hour ago

More Stories From World