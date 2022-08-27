UrduPoint.com

Czech Parliament Ratifies Finland's, Sweden's NATO Accession Protocols

Published August 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Czech parliament on Saturday approved the NATO accession protocols of Finland and Sweden by a majority of votes.

"On Saturday, 134 out of 152 deputies present voted for the admission of Finland to NATO, and 135 out of 151 voted for the admission of Sweden, in both cases 4 deputies voted against. Due to the abundance of urgent issues on the agenda of the lower house, in particular, socio-economic issues, deputies are forced to hold meetings on weekends," the statement said.

The bill will now have to be approved by the president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, who has previously announced that he supports the accession of both countries to the alliance.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols according to their national legislation. As of today, 24 countries out of 30 have already completed the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance. The applications have not been ratified by Spain, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and Hungary.

Russia has repeatedly noted that NATO's actions suggest that it is aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the expansion of the alliance will not bring security to Europe and that NATO's enlargement is a form of aggression. At the same time, he noted that he does not consider the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO an existential threat to Russia.

