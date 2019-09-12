PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) North Macedonia's NATO accession protocol was ratified in a 148-124 vote by the Czech Parliament on Thursday.

"North Macedonia has our long support on its journey to NATO and the EU. I'm happy that the Chamber of Deputies just approved the agreement for North Macedonia's accession to the Alliance. It is also a sign for more countries, that NATO is not some kind of closed club," Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek wrote on Twitter.

Northern Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who is currently in Prague, was watching the voting process from the seats for parliamentary visitors. The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis congratulated his colleague on the successful outcome.

The only lawmakers who voted against North Macedonia's accession to NATO were from the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement.

"I am strictly against NATO's expansion at the expense of unstable countries, which have no resources for this, neither political nor military. I look at NATO and cannot answer the question: is NATO still functioning as it should, or just on paper?" an SPD member said.

NATO's 29 members signed a protocol on North Macedonia's accession to the alliance in February, and 21 states ratified it. In June, US Envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that North Macedonia could become an alliance member as early as December. Accession talks are expected to begin in October.