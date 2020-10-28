Czech Parliament Recognizes Hezbollah As Single Terrorist Organization - Lawmaker

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The lower house of the Czech parliament decided to recognize the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah as a single terrorist organization, without dividing it into political and military wings, the initiator of this decision, the head of the parliamentary defense committee, Jana Cernochova, told reporters.

"The Chamber of Deputies called on the government of the republic to seek the abolition of the division of the Hezbollah movement into political and military units at the European Union level, recognizing it as a single terrorist organization that poses a threat to the security of democratic states," Cernochova said.

She said the lawmakers in their resolution stated that the decision was not against the Lebanese people and the Lebanese Republic, with which the Czech Republic was interested in maintaining a partnership.

"The Hezbollah movement as a whole is considered a terrorist organization in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia and in several other countries, as well as in the Arab League. Among those countries that have recently joined such a designation of this movement are Germany and Austria," Cernochova said.