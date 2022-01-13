UrduPoint.com

Czech Parliament Takes Break After Over 20 Hour-Long Discussion On Confidence Vote

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Czech lawmakers decided to take a break until 18:00 on Thursday (17:00 GMT) after a 22-hour-long debate on passing a vote of confidence in the new government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, lower house speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Czech lawmakers decided to take a break until 18:00 on Thursday (17:00 GMT) after a 22-hour-long debate on passing a vote of confidence in the new government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, lower house speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova said.

"According to the agreement of the leaders of all parliamentary factions, I announce a break in our discussion until 18:00 on Thursday, January 13," Pekarova Adamova said, as broadcast by national television.

More Stories From World

