Czech Parliament Takes Break After Over 20 Hour-Long Discussion On Confidence Vote
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 12:17 PM
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Czech lawmakers decided to take a break until 18:00 on Thursday (17:00 GMT) after a 22-hour-long debate on passing a vote of confidence in the new government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, lower house speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova said.
"According to the agreement of the leaders of all parliamentary factions, I announce a break in our discussion until 18:00 on Thursday, January 13," Pekarova Adamova said, as broadcast by national television.