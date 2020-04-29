Czech Parliament Votes to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until May 17

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Czech lawmakers voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency introduced in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 17.

The government had sought a longer extension, until May 25.

During the 10-hour-long parliamentary debate, the opposition slammed Prime Minister Andrej Babis government's arguments in defense of a longer lockdown as insufficiently convincing, and insisted that the country's economic and social life should to be recovered as soon as possible.

As a result, a compromise option was chosen by a majority vote.

The Czech Republic has so far confirmed 7,486 COVID-19 cases, 205 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,942 recoveries.