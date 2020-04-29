UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Parliament Votes To Extend COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until May 17

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Czech Parliament Votes to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until May 17

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Czech lawmakers voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency introduced in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 17.

The government had sought a longer extension, until May 25.

During the 10-hour-long parliamentary debate, the opposition slammed Prime Minister Andrej Babis government's arguments in defense of a longer lockdown as insufficiently convincing, and insisted that the country's economic and social life should to be recovered as soon as possible.

As a result, a compromise option was chosen by a majority vote.

The Czech Republic has so far confirmed 7,486 COVID-19 cases, 205 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,942 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Czech Republic May Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

15 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

2 hours ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.