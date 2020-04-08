Czech Parliament Votes to Extend State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until April 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Czech lawmakers voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency declared after the coronavirus outbreak until the end of April.

The government had sought a longer extension, until May 11, after invoking an emergency law in early March that allowed it to restrict movement in the country for a month.

The six-hour-long parliamentary session saw the opposition slam Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government for shortages of protective medical gear and lack of a comprehensive action plan to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is in charge of the crisis management team, admitted shortcomings in the response to the deadly epidemic but argued that the health crisis was unprecedented.