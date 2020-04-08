UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Parliament Votes To Extend State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until April 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Czech Parliament Votes to Extend State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until April 30

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Czech lawmakers voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency declared after the coronavirus outbreak until the end of April.

The government had sought a longer extension, until May 11, after invoking an emergency law in early March that allowed it to restrict movement in the country for a month.

The six-hour-long parliamentary session saw the opposition slam Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government for shortages of protective medical gear and lack of a comprehensive action plan to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is in charge of the crisis management team, admitted shortcomings in the response to the deadly epidemic but argued that the health crisis was unprecedented.

Related Topics

Prime Minister March April May Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

54 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

53 minutes ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 hour ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

1 hour ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.