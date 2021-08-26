Czech Parliamentary Committee Denies Intelligence Agency Wiretapped President

(@FahadShabbir)

The Czech Security Information Service (BIS) did not wiretap President Milos Zeman and other officials, Pavel Belobradek, the chief of the parliamentary commission on oversight of BIS activity, said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Czech Security Information Service (BIS) did not wiretap President Milos Zeman and other officials, Pavel Belobradek, the chief of the parliamentary commission on oversight of BIS activity, said on Thursday.

Earlier today, the commission convened a session with the presence of Acting BIS Director Michal Koudelka. The meeting was held after Zeman said on Sunday that BIS wiretapped him and his aides, as well as other state officials.

"Mr Koudelka confirmed to our commission that during his tenure as the BIS chief, no senior state official has been wiretapped. Mr Koudelka categorically dismissed allegations made by the president of the Republic.

He [Koudelka] reiterated that BIS had not breached obligations defined by the law," Belobradek said.

At the same time, the commission chief did not rule out that the intelligence agency could have spied on people from Zeman's inner circle.

The Czech president has repeatedly criticized BIS and its chief, in particular, blaming them for stirring up anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria in the country. Earlier in August, Zeman blasted the government's decision to extend Koudelka's five-year term until a new cabinet of ministers is formed after the upcoming parliamentary elections in October.