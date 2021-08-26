UrduPoint.com

Czech Parliamentary Committee Denies Intelligence Agency Wiretapped President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Czech Parliamentary Committee Denies Intelligence Agency Wiretapped President

The Czech Security Information Service (BIS) did not wiretap President Milos Zeman and other officials, Pavel Belobradek, the chief of the parliamentary commission on oversight of BIS activity, said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Czech Security Information Service (BIS) did not wiretap President Milos Zeman and other officials, Pavel Belobradek, the chief of the parliamentary commission on oversight of BIS activity, said on Thursday.

Earlier today, the commission convened a session with the presence of Acting BIS Director Michal Koudelka. The meeting was held after Zeman said on Sunday that BIS wiretapped him and his aides, as well as other state officials.

"Mr Koudelka confirmed to our commission that during his tenure as the BIS chief, no senior state official has been wiretapped. Mr Koudelka categorically dismissed allegations made by the president of the Republic.

He [Koudelka] reiterated that BIS had not breached obligations defined by the law," Belobradek said.

At the same time, the commission chief did not rule out that the intelligence agency could have spied on people from Zeman's inner circle.

The Czech president has repeatedly criticized BIS and its chief, in particular, blaming them for stirring up anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria in the country. Earlier in August, Zeman blasted the government's decision to extend Koudelka's five-year term until a new cabinet of ministers is formed after the upcoming parliamentary elections in October.

Related Topics

Same Circle August October Sunday From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Taliban assures business community for peace, secu ..

Taliban assures business community for peace, security restoration in Afghanista ..

28 seconds ago
 Counter set up at Jalalpur for subsidized poultry ..

Counter set up at Jalalpur for subsidized poultry units

30 seconds ago
 Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured in Explosi ..

Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured in Explosions Outside Kabul Airport

31 seconds ago
 Over 50 People Injured in Explosions Outside Kabul ..

Over 50 People Injured in Explosions Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

33 seconds ago
 Administrator directs to finalize development work ..

Administrator directs to finalize development works with in stipulated time

36 seconds ago
 US donates 3.7 mln Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakista ..

US donates 3.7 mln Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.