PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Leaders of five Czech liberal political parties and movements that secured victory during the October parliamentary elections on Monday signed an agreement to create a coalition government, the Czech tv reported.

Civic Democratic Party leader Petr Fiala is confirmed as the candidate for the premiership, according to the broadcaster.

The coalition government will hold 108 seats out of 200 in the lower house of the Czech parliament.