Czech Parties That Won Elections Agree On Coalition Gov't - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

Leaders of five Czech liberal political parties and movements that secured victory during the October parliamentary elections on Monday signed an agreement to create a coalition government, the Czech TV reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Leaders of five Czech liberal political parties and movements that secured victory during the October parliamentary elections on Monday signed an agreement to create a coalition government, the Czech tv reported.

Civic Democratic Party leader Petr Fiala is confirmed as the candidate for the premiership, according to the broadcaster.

The coalition government will hold 108 seats out of 200 in the lower house of the Czech parliament.

