UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Police Detain Man Over Death Threats To Officials For Imposing COVID-19 Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Czech Police Detain Man Over Death Threats to Officials For Imposing COVID-19 Restrictions

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Czech police have detained a 54-year-old man suspected of sending emails with death threats to government officials and employees tasked with enforcing coronavirus restrictions, Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova said on Tuesday.

"The man was detained in [the northeastern city of] Ostrava. He is suspected of sending a letter to the email of one of the state agencies threatening to kill the government officials, as well as police officers, medical staff, teachers and firefighters in February.

The threat was connected to the current response to the pandemic," Kropacova told reporters.

According to the police spokeswoman, if convicted, the detainee can face up to three years in prison.

In January, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his family received death threats. A criminal case was filed against the perpetrator. In mid-February, Spanish police arrested a man suspected of being behind the death threats. The operation was reportedly carried out in Barcelona in cooperation with Interpol.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Ostrava Prague Man Barcelona January February Criminals Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

20 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

21 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

24 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

35 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.