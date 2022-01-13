Czech Police, Firefighters Protest Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) About 400 police officers and firefighters staged a rally in front of the Czech Interior Ministry in Prague to protest a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which will take effect on March 1, Czech media reported on Thursday.

The protest was organized by unions of police and firefighters, who wish to meet with the leadership of the interior ministry to discuss the initiative, the Czech Television reported. If mandatory vaccination is not canceled, many police officers and firefighters plan to resign, the report said.

The decision on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for those over 60 and certain categories of workers, including medical workers, police officers, firefighters, and the military, was made by the Czech government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who resigned in December. The new cabinet headed by Petr Fiala is considering canceling the decision, but so far has not.

On Tuesday, hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters stripped to the waist in central Prague to remind the government of its promise to repeal the mandatory vaccination plan.