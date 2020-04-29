Czech Police Hide Prague Official Who Ordered Removal of Soviet Marshal Monument - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Czech police are hiding a Prague district governor amid reports of a plot to poison him for ordering the removal of a monument to a Soviet World War II commander, media said Tuesday.

The state television reported that Ondrej Kolar was under police protection in a remote location that even his family did not know of.

"I am in a remote place, I turned off my phone, turned off everything. I have small children, I do not want them to feel any danger. I try to pretend as if nothing had happened," Kolar was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The official oversaw the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in early April from a square in central Prague.

The statue was erected after WWII to honor the commander of the Soviet army for his contribution to liberation of the city from Nazi troops.

The monument will be transferred to a museum dedicated to the 20th century history, according to Kolar. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called its demolition outrageous and cynical.

A Czech newspaper, Respekt, reported on Monday that a Russian with a diplomatic passport had recently arrived in Prague to poison Kolar and the city mayor, Zdenek Hrib. The Russian embassy denied this allegation.