UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Police Hide Prague Official Who Ordered Removal Of Soviet Marshal Monument - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Czech Police Hide Prague Official Who Ordered Removal of Soviet Marshal Monument - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Czech police are hiding a Prague district governor amid reports of a plot to poison him for ordering the removal of a monument to a Soviet World War II commander, media said Tuesday.

The state television reported that Ondrej Kolar was under police protection in a remote location that even his family did not know of. 

"I am in a remote place, I turned off my phone, turned off everything. I have small children, I do not want them to feel any danger. I try to pretend as if nothing had happened," Kolar was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The official oversaw the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in early April from a square in central Prague.

The statue was erected after WWII to honor the commander of the Soviet army for his contribution to liberation of the city from Nazi troops.

The monument will be transferred to a museum dedicated to the 20th century history, according to Kolar. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called its demolition outrageous and cynical.

A Czech newspaper, Respekt, reported on Monday that a Russian with a diplomatic passport had recently arrived in Prague to poison Kolar and the city mayor, Zdenek Hrib. The Russian embassy denied this allegation.

Related Topics

Century Army Police Governor Russia Prague Kolar Turkish Lira April World War Family Media TV From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

1 hour ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

21 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Prote ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.