Czech Police Publish Photo Of Deadly Hospital Shooting Suspect

Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

The Czech police have published a photo of the suspected shooter who killed six people in a hospital in the northeastern city of Ostrava earlier on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Czech police have published a photo of the suspected shooter who killed six people in a hospital in the northeastern city of Ostrava earlier on Tuesday.

"We ask for help in searching for a probable suspect.

We also urge everyone to exercise extreme caution," the police tweeted, attaching a photo of the suspect.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said earlier in the day that an unidentified man had fired several shots in a regional hospital in Ostrava. He added that the police were looking for a tall man wearing a red jacket.

The area adjacent to the hospital has been cordoned off.

More Stories From World

