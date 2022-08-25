Czech Police Say Detained Almost 300 Illegal Migrants in 48 Hours on Slovak Border

Czech police detained 277 undocumented migrants, mostly from Syria, including seven smugglers involved in transporting migrants to western Europe during a two-day exercise on the border with Slovakia, police department spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Czech police detained 277 undocumented migrants, mostly from Syria, including seven smugglers involved in transporting migrants to western Europe during a two-day exercise on the border with Slovakia, police department spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova said on Thursday.

"Due to a sharp increase over the past two years in the number of illegal migrants detained in the Czech Republic, on Tuesday-Wednesday the police, with the support of military personnel and customs officers, conducted exercises on the border with Slovakia to simulate the establishment of a checkpoint. During the operation, 277 illegal migrants were detained, usually part of small groups of young people, mainly from Syria. All of them were sent to the countries of western Europe, mainly to Germany," Rendlova told reporters.

Rendlova noted that among those detained were seven smugglers, who were engaged in the transportation of undocumented migrants to European countries.

According to the spokeswoman, the exercises showed the effectiveness of joint actions at the border with the participation of police, military personnel and customs officers. The checkpoint can be quickly reopened if needed, she added.

In total, 1,300 police officers, 558 military personnel and 33 customs officers took part in the exercises.

In 2022, the number of undocumented migrants detained in the Czech Republic amounted to 4,194 people, the vast majority of whom were Syrian citizens.