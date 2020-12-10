UrduPoint.com
Czech Police Take Health Minister Under Protection Due To COVID - Interior Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Due to the situation with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Czech police were forced to take Health Minister Jan Blatny under protection, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told reporters.

"Yes, police protection has been provided to Minister Blatny. This is because of the coronavirus," Hamacek said, without going into further details.

Earlier, media reported that the health minister had received threats. They were also shouted by some protesters against measures taken as part of the emergency situation regime in the country, in effect since October 5.

