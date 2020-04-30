Czech Politicians Involved in Removal of Konev Monument to Avoid Visiting Russia - Reports

Politicians from Prague 6 district of the eponymous Czech capital involved in the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev will refrain from visiting Russia following reports that they might be sentenced by a Russian court, Aktualne website reported on Thursday

On April 3, the district authorities removed the Konev monument. District Mayor Ondrej Kolar says it will be transferred to the Museum of 20th Century Memory. On April 10, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case of desecration of symbols of Russian martial glory in public. Per spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the committee intends to press criminal charges against those involved in the incident.

According to the news outlet, the 33 municipal politicians who approved the removal will try to avoid visiting Russia from now on.

It adds that if Russia issues an international arrest warrant, the politicians will have to check how safe it is for them to visit various countries.

Earlier in the week, Czech weekly news magazine Respekt claimed, citing alleged sources in the country's special services, that a man with a Russian diplomatic passport arrived in Prague three weeks ago to poison Kolar and another politician Zdenek Hrib.