Czech power group CEZ sells Bulgarian assets to local firm

(@imziishan)

Czech state-run power group CEZ said Thursday it would sell its Bulgarian assets to Sofia-based investment company Eurohold for 335 million euros ($378 million)

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Czech state-run power group CEZ said Thursday it would sell its Bulgarian assets to Sofia-based investment company Eurohold for 335 million euros ($378 million).

"CEZ signed a deal Thursday to sell its Bulgarian assets to Eurohold AD, Bulgaria's largest publicly traded company and a major player on central and southeastern European markets," CEZ said in a statement.

It added the transaction, which must be approved by Bulgarian authorities, would be financed from Eurohold's own resources and from bank loans.

The transaction concerns all seven Bulgarian units of CEZ, which is 70-percent controlled by the Czech state.

Last year, rumour that CEZ might sell its Bulgarian units to a tiny company called Inercom toppled Bulgaria's energy minister amid graft allegations.

CEZ acquired the Bulgarian electricity distribution business from the state in 2004 but started offloading its assets here in 2017.