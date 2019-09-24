Czech Premier Babis Refuses to Address UN Climate Summit

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Monday he refused to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York because he did not want to make ambitious climate promises that most countries still do not fulfill.

"I didn't want to make some ambitious climate promises in exchange for the right to speak here, unlike some other states that today do not even fulfill the obligations stipulated by the Paris Agreements, but will still promise new measures, although they know that they will not fulfill them either," Babis said in a broadcast aired by network television channels.

"The Czech Republic behaves responsibly, it is one of a small number of countries that have signed the Paris Agreement and are implementing it," he stressed.

The prime minister added that he planned to meet with a number of foreign leaders in New York, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.