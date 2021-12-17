Czech Presdient Zeman Approves Composition of New Government Headed by Petr Fiala

Czech President Milos Zeman approved on Friday the composition of the new Czech government headed by Petr Fiala, the leader of the Together political alliance that won the October parliamentary elections, whom Zeman had previously appointed prime minister

"I have confirmed your appointment as ministers and I hope for your successful work for the well-being of the Czech Republic citizens," Zeman said during a ceremony at the president's country residence in Lany, as aired on the national tv.