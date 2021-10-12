The Office of the President of the Czech Republic will report on the further actions of the now hospitalized head of state, Milos Zeman, regarding the formation of a new cabinet following the legislative elections on October 13, Czech Television reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential press service

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Office of the President of the Czech Republic will report on the further actions of the now hospitalized head of state, Milos Zeman, regarding the formation of a new cabinet following the legislative elections on October 13, Czech Television reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential press service.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told the national broadcaster that Zeman promised to entrust him with the formation of the new government during a meeting on Sunday.

Czech parliamentary elections took place from October 8-9, resulting in the victory of the Together coalition of three Liberal parties with 27.

79% of the vote, or 71 mandates in the 200-seat legislature. Babis's ANO centrist movement came second with 27.12% of the vote, or 72 seats.

Prior to the elections, Zeman said that he would entrust the formation of the new cabinet to the leader of the winning party, but not to a Together representative, even if the coalition gets more votes.

Zeman was admitted to the Central Military Hospital in Prague immediately after his meeting with Babis on Sunday morning. The hospital's director, Miroslav Zavoral, said that Zeman was placed in the intensive care unit at his recommendation, but refused to disclose the diagnosis without the president's consent.