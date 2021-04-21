UrduPoint.com
Czech President Appoints Jakub Kulhanek As New Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday appointed Jakub Kulhanek as the new foreign minister of the country.

"I congratulate you on your appointment as head of the Foreign Ministry and wish you success in this responsible work for the good of the republic," Zeman said, as quoted by the Czech Television broadcaster.

Kulhanek previously headed the Interior Ministry.

More Stories From World

