Czech President Calls For Recount Of Results Of Belarusian President Election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Czech President Calls for Recount of Results of Belarusian President Election

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The ultimate solution to resolve current issues in Belarus is to recount votes of the August 9 president election, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday.

"I would support the proposal to recount the votes [in Belarus] on the basis of ballots with mandatory international verification of this procedure. This will reveal on whose side is the truth. The one who rejects such a recount will show his true colors," Zeman told the Prague-based CNN Primа news tv channel.

The Belarusian Central Electoral Commision (CEC) has said that President Alexander Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote during the August 9 election and got reelected for a sixth term.

The opposition claims that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who secured slightly more than 10 percent of the vote according to the CEC, won the election.

The country has been rocked by major anti-government protests as demonstrators do not agree with the official results of the election. Opposition has been accusing the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests, while the government claims that protests have been orchestrated from abroad.

