UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech President Considers NATO Withdrawal From Afghanistan A Mistake - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:47 PM

Czech President Considers NATO Withdrawal From Afghanistan a Mistake - Spokesman

Czech President Milos Zeman considers the decision of the United States and its allies to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan a mistake, Jiri Ovcacek, the president's spokesman, said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman considers the decision of the United States and its allies to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan a mistake, Jiri Ovcacek, the president's spokesman, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will start the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and wrap up within several months.

US President Joe Biden wants the troops out of the restive country by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"Mr. President still opposes the withdrawal [of the US and its allies] from Afghanistan. He considers this step a mistake," the spokesman said.

Earlier this day, Lubomir Metnar, the Czech defense minister, said that the country a NATO member with some 100 troops in Afghanistan will withdraw its servicemen in the near future in line with the alliance's pledge.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Alliance United States May September From

Recent Stories

KP unveils new time schedule for Vaccine Centers i ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov's Participation in Arctic Council Meeting o ..

2 minutes ago

26 new buses arrive to join BRT fleet; daily ride- ..

26 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Central Pun ..

26 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner distributes meal boxes under " ..

26 minutes ago

North Koreans mark anniversary of founder's birth

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.