Czech President Considers NATO Withdrawal From Afghanistan a Mistake - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman considers the decision of the United States and its allies to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan a mistake, Jiri Ovcacek, the president's spokesman, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will start the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and wrap up within several months.

US President Joe Biden wants the troops out of the restive country by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"Mr. President still opposes the withdrawal [of the US and its allies] from Afghanistan. He considers this step a mistake," the spokesman said.

Earlier this day, Lubomir Metnar, the Czech defense minister, said that the country a NATO member with some 100 troops in Afghanistan will withdraw its servicemen in the near future in line with the alliance's pledge.