Czech President Considers US Key Partner in Defense - Presidential Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The US is a key partner of the Czech Republic in the defense sector and the cooperation between the both countries should continue enhancing, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday following the talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to the Czech presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek.

"President of the Republic Milos Zeman considers the US a good friend of the Czech Republic and a key partner in the field of defense, cooperation between both countries in this area will continue to strengthen and deepen," Ovcacek said on Twitter, adding that in turn, the head of the Pentagon thanked Prague for its comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

During the talks, Zeman and Austin also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the joint struggle of their countries against international terrorism, as well as the successfully developing cooperation between Czech and American defense enterprises.

Prior to the meeting with Zeman, the Pentagon head, who arrived in Prague on a one-day visit, held talks with Czech defense minister Jana Cernochova and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who is reportedly invited to visit the White House later this year. Among other issues, they touched upon the modernization of the Czech army. According to Fiala, in 2024 the defense budget of the Czech Republic will reach 2% of GDP required by NATO.