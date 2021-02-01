Czech President Does Not Mind Vaccinating Nation With Sputnik V

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus had every chance to be used in his country provided relevant authorization.

"I wouldn't mind if experts decided to use this vaccine here. Anyway, it is better than letting people die because of vaccine shortages," he told Prague's Frekvence 1 radio.

Zeman estimated that some 150 people died of COVID-19 in the country every day, which equals the population of a small Czech village.

The president said Sputnik V had been recommended for use by former Health Minister Roman Prymula and was already being administered to people in Hungary.

The Czech Republic has been using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after they were approved by the EU drug regulator. The EU added the AstraZeneca shot to its toolbox on Friday, but deliveries of all three vaccines have been slow.