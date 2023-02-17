UrduPoint.com

Czech President-Elect Petr Pavel Meets With Macron In Munich

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Czech President-Elect Petr Pavel Meets With Macron in Munich

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Czech President-elect Petr Pavel said on Friday that he held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and shared some of his ideas for dealing with critical issues.

"I am pleased that President Emmanuel Macron showed interest in meeting at the Munich Security Conference. He was interested in my presidency's ideas, which include efforts to overcome conflicts, unite society and raise the prestige of the Czech Republic," Pavel said on Twitter, posting a photo of himself shaking hands with the French leader.

Macron, for his part, also posted a joint photo and briefly noted "the heroism (of Pavel) in rescuing 53 French soldiers in Yugoslavia in 1993."   

At that time, a unit of international forces, commanded by Pavel, rescued French troops trapped in a combat zone between Serbian and Croatian forces. For these actions, Pavel was awarded the French Cross for Military Valor and the Czech Medal of Heroism.

The Czech president is also scheduled to meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, as well as several other politicians in Munich

