PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Czech President-elect Petr Pavel said Wednesday that Ukraine should be part of NATO and the European Union in the future, vowing to promote this stance at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

"My opinion is that Ukraine should be part of both NATO and the European Union in the future," Pavel told Czech newspaper Blesk.

The president also noted that he was planning to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 2023, where he vowed to actively promote Ukraine's admission to the alliance.

The president-elect also announced the purpose of the expected joint visit to Ukraine with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, planned for this spring.

"This trip should be an expression of clear support for Ukraine because Ukraine cannot be allowed to fail in this war.

Its success is in our vital interest and in the interest of all our allies within the EU and NATO," Pavel said.

The president-elect expressed his readiness to visit not only Kiev, but also places closer to the front lines, depending on the Ukrainian leadership's program of the visit.

"This is a matter for the Ukrainian side. I would not have a problem with it, of course. But it makes no sense to make any gesture at any cost that could bring problems to the Ukrainian side or anyone else," Pavel added.

Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on January 28. He will assume office on March 9.