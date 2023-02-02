UrduPoint.com

Czech President-Elect Seeks Ukraine's Admission To NATO, EU

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Czech President-Elect Seeks Ukraine's Admission to NATO, EU

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Czech President-elect Petr Pavel said Wednesday that Ukraine should be part of NATO and the European Union in the future, vowing to promote this stance at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

"My opinion is that Ukraine should be part of both NATO and the European Union in the future," Pavel told Czech newspaper Blesk.

The president also noted that he was planning to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 2023, where he vowed to actively promote Ukraine's admission to the alliance.

The president-elect also announced the purpose of the expected joint visit to Ukraine with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, planned for this spring.

"This trip should be an expression of clear support for Ukraine because Ukraine cannot be allowed to fail in this war.

Its success is in our vital interest and in the interest of all our allies within the EU and NATO," Pavel said.

The president-elect expressed his readiness to visit not only Kiev, but also places closer to the front lines, depending on the Ukrainian leadership's program of the visit.

"This is a matter for the Ukrainian side. I would not have a problem with it, of course. But it makes no sense to make any gesture at any cost that could bring problems to the Ukrainian side or anyone else," Pavel added.

Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on January 28. He will assume office on March 9.

Related Topics

Election NATO Army Ukraine European Union Visit Vilnius Kiev Alliance Czech Republic Lithuania January March July All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

32 minutes ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

1 hour ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.