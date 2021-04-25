UrduPoint.com
Czech President, Prime Minister To Discuss Rift With Russia On Monday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

Czech President, Prime Minister to Discuss Rift With Russia on Monday - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis will meet on Monday for talks that will likely focus on the central European nation's fraught relationship with Russia, media said.

Zeman's spokesman, Jiri Ovcacek, told a news conference that the meeting would take place at a presidential summer residence outside Prague at 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

The Czech state television cited a source in the presidential administration as saying that ties with Russia and the recent mutual expulsions of diplomats would take center stage in the meeting.

Zeman took a guarded approach to Russia on Sunday when he admitted that the probe into a 2014 ammo dump blast was looking at two versions ” mishandling of explosives and an operation by a foreign intelligence.

Babis last week accused Russia of being behind the deadly blast, a claim rejected as absurd by Russia. The Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats over their alleged involvement, prompting Russia to retaliate.

