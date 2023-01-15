UrduPoint.com

Czech President Says 'Civilized' Countries Rarely Choose Military As President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Czech President Says 'Civilized' Countries Rarely Choose Military as President

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The presidency in most "civilized" countries is not held by a military, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday, commenting on the first round of the presidential election where NATO Military Committee former chairman Petr Pavel took the lead

The first round of the Czech presidential election took place from January 13-14, with retired Czech army general Pavel getting 35.4% of the votes, followed by ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who received 34.99% of the votes. Since none of the candidates got over 50%, both Pavel and Babis made it to the runoff scheduled to take place on January 27-28.

"Babis has a greater political experience than Pavel: there is no doubt he has an advantage there. Another aspect that I consider important is that in most of civilized countries, the head of state is not a military. It is necessary to think about why it is so," Zeman told Czech newspaper Blesk.

Zeman also stated that the results of the first round had not surprised him, adding that he would vote for Babis in the runoff.

In response to Zeman's remarks, Pavel said that Babis was indeed experienced but only when it came to the "politics of division, chaos, distortion of facts and lies."

