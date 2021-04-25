Czech President Says Necessary to Wait for Results of Investigation Into Vrbetice Blasts

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday cautioned against making hasty judgments on the 2014 explosions of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice, advising to wait until the end of the investigation.

"Before coming to conclusions about the explosions in Vrbetice, it is necessary to wait for the results of the investigation, which is still ongoing," Zeman said in a extraordinary video address broadcast by tv Prima and CNN Prima news.

The president also mentioned that the case still had many blank spots.

"There are two versions of what caused the explosions in Vrbetice. The first one involves unprofessional handling [of the ammunition] by the depot staff and the second one involves actions of foreign special services agents," the president added.