Czech President Says Will Support Use Of Sputnik V In Case Of Vaccine Shortage

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday declared his readiness to support the use of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country in case there will be a shortage of EU-certified vaccines.

"I will support the use of Sputnik [V] in the Czech Republic if the republic suffers a shortage of other [vaccines], including those vaccines that are already in use," Zeman said in an interview with CNN Prima news.

