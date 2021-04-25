Czech President Says Will Support Use of Sputnik V in Case of Vaccine Shortage

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday declared his readiness to support the use of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country in case there will be a shortage of EU-certified vaccines.

"I will support the use of Sputnik [V] in the Czech Republic if the republic suffers a shortage of other [vaccines], including those vaccines that are already in use," Zeman said in an interview with CNN Prima news.