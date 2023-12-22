Czech president 'shocked' by Prague university shooting

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" by Thursday's shooting at Prague's Charles University where a gunman killed 10 people before being "eliminated" by the police.

"I am shocked by the events.

.. I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims claimed by the shooting," Pavel, who is winding up a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday, said on X, formerly Twitter.