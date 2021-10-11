UrduPoint.com

Czech President Stable After Emergency Hospitalization - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman is in a stable condition after being rushed to an intensive care unit at a Prague hospital on Sunday, Czech media said.

The 77-year-old may take three weeks to recover, the MfD news website cited sources at the Central Military Hospital as saying. His diagnosis was never revealed.

Zeman was admitted to the hospital shortly after meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Babis's centrist ANO party lost to the opposition in Saturday's legislative polls.

Zeman, whose role is largely ceremonial, is expected to ask the winner to try and form the next government. The presidency said that his condition "does not threaten post-vote coalition negotiations."

