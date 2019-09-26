PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Czech President Milos Zeman has received the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a moratorium on deploying weapons, banned under the collapsed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Czech presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that such proposals were sent to the leaders of NATO and EU states as well as some other countries.

"The proposal has been received, we are analyzing it," Ovcacek said.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the US initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Both the United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).