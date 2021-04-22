UrduPoint.com
Czech President Supports Foreign Ministry's Latest Steps On Russia - Prime Minister

Czech President Milos Zeman was briefed about the latest steps of the Czech Foreign Ministry in relation to Russia and supports them, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman was briefed about the latest steps of the Czech Foreign Ministry in relation to Russia and supports them, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

"The Czech Republic is a sovereign state.

We cannot leave the evidence of a terrorist act on the territory of our country, which we have thanks to the work of secret services, the police, without a reaction. This is not a situation that would please us. The Czech Republic is interested in correct relations with Russia. We hoped that Russia would realize its overreaction, but our proposal on how to calm the situation remained unanswered. Therefore, we decided to respond appropriately. The president was informed about our steps and he supports them," Babis said at a briefing.

