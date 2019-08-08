Czech President to Attend Celebration of 30th Anniversary of Fall of Berlin Wall - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Czech President Milos Zeman, as well as the leaders of three other countries of the Visegrad Group, will arrive in the German capital to participate in the events marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, scheduled for November 9, local media reported on Wednesday.

Presidents of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have received invitations from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Czech Television reported.

The construction of the Berlin Wall, which left the city divided into East and West, started in 1961.

The wall, a symbol of the Cold War, was demolished on November 9, 1989.