UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech President To Attend Celebration Of 30th Anniversary Of Fall Of Berlin Wall - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Czech President to Attend Celebration of 30th Anniversary of Fall of Berlin Wall - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Czech President Milos Zeman, as well as the leaders of three other countries of the Visegrad Group, will arrive in the German capital to participate in the events marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, scheduled for November 9, local media reported on Wednesday.

Presidents of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have received invitations from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Czech Television reported.

The construction of the Berlin Wall, which left the city divided into East and West, started in 1961.

The wall, a symbol of the Cold War, was demolished on November 9, 1989.

Related Topics

German Berlin Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary November Media TV From

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

3 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.