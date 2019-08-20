Czech President to Convene Eastern European Summit in Prague on October 2-3 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Czech President Milos Zeman invited heads of the other countries of the Visegrad Four (Slovakia, Poland and Hungary), as well as of Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia, to a meeting in Prague on October 2-3, the head of the international department in Zeman's office, Rudolf Jindrak, told reporters on Monday.

"At the meeting, the leaders will talk about the relations of these countries with each other and with Brussels, as well as about the development of the European Union as a whole," Jindrak said.

All those invited to the summit are EU member states, except for Serbia. In addition to them, the European Union includes five more Eastern European countries, which are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania.

Jindrak also announced Zeman's participation in several events in the coming months.

On September 1, the Czech president will take part in the memorial events in Warsaw on the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

It is expected that about 30 state leaders would participate in this action, including US and German presidents, the official said.

On September 10-12, Zeman will pay an official visit to Serbia, where he will meet with the leading politicians of the country. This trip is primarily of an economic nature in order to support cooperation between the two countries in industry and science. The president will be accompanied by a large delegation of Czech businessmen, Jindrak said.

On November 9, Zeman will visit Berlin to attend the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier invited his colleagues from the countries of the Visegrad Four to emphasize the important role their countries had played in the overthrow of the Communist regime in East Germany and in the fall of the Berlin Wall.