Czech President to Visit Ukraine in April - Spokesperson

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel will travel to Ukraine in April, his spokesperson announced Sunday, following phone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The two presidents discussed the Czech leader's tentative visit to Ukraine and agreed that it will be arranged for April," Marketa Rehakova told reporters.

Rehakova said that the leaders discussed what assistance the Czech Republic could extend to Ukraine in the coming months. Czech media reported earlier that Pavel could travel to Kiev together with Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova.