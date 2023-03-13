UrduPoint.com

Czech President To Visit Ukraine In April - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Czech President to Visit Ukraine in April - Spokesperson

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel will travel to Ukraine in April, his spokesperson announced Sunday, following phone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The two presidents discussed the Czech leader's tentative visit to Ukraine and agreed that it will be arranged for April," Marketa Rehakova told reporters.

Rehakova said that the leaders discussed what assistance the Czech Republic could extend to Ukraine in the coming months. Czech media reported earlier that Pavel could travel to Kiev together with Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Kiev Czech Republic Slovakia April Sunday Media

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

4 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.