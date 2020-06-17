UrduPoint.com
Czech President Unable To Attend Victory Parade Due To Anti-COVID Measures - Embassy

Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Czech President Unable to Attend Victory Parade Due to Anti-COVID Measures - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Czech President Milos Zeman will not be able to come to the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24 because of the current measures to combat the coronavirus, the country will be represented by Ambassador in Russia Vitezslav Pivonka, the Czech Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

"We have just received information from the Office of the President of the Czech Republic that, in view of the current measures to combat the coronavirus, it is not possible to organize a visit of President Milos Zeman to Moscow for celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory. President Zeman deeply regrets this and instructed Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitezslav Pivonka to take part in the Victory Parade instead of him," the diplomatic mission said.

