Czech President Warns EU Green Deal Risks Energy Poverty

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman said in a televised Christmas message on Sunday that the European Union's drive for climate neutrality could raise energy bills and squeeze living standards in Europe.

"The Green Deal tells us to stop heating with natural gas by 2030 and driving cars powered by internal combustion engines by 2035.

This would undermine our energy sector, leading to energy poverty, lower living standards and economic performance," he said.

The 77-year-old president said the European Commission's ambition to transform Europe into the world's first continent with net zero carbon emissions by 2050 "turned the serious science of ecology into a religion" and Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg into its "prophet."

