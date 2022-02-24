Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Czech President Milos Zeman criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system.

"The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. This is an act of unprovoked aggression," Zeman said on Thursday in a televised address to fellow citizens.

The Czech president expressed his support to the people of Ukraine. He also called for tougher sanctions on Russia. In particular, he considers it necessary to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system.

"I love Russian culture, I respect the Russian people's sacrifice in World War II.

But this does not mean that I will agree that foreign troops enter the territory of a sovereign state without declaring war. Russia, by these actions, allows a crime against peace. An irrational decision by the leadership of the Russian Federation will bring significant damage to Russia itself," Zeman said.

According to him, he believes that the situation will calm down, "however, not by a stupid compromise, but by a decisive reaction against the aggressor."