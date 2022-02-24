Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russian From SWIFT

(@FahadShabbir)

Czech President Milos Zeman criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Czech President Milos Zeman criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system.

"The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. This is an act of unprovoked aggression," Zeman said on Thursday in a televised address to fellow citizens.

The Czech president expressed his support to the people of Ukraine. He also called for tougher sanctions on Russia. In particular, he considers it necessary to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system.