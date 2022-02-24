UrduPoint.com

Czech President Zeman Calls For Disconnecting Russian From SWIFT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russian From SWIFT

Czech President Milos Zeman criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Czech President Milos Zeman criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system.

"The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. This is an act of unprovoked aggression," Zeman said on Thursday in a televised address to fellow citizens.

The Czech president expressed his support to the people of Ukraine. He also called for tougher sanctions on Russia. In particular, he considers it necessary to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

North China city reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 ..

North China city reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

59 seconds ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

1 minute ago
 Queen cancels virtual audiences due to Covid: pala ..

Queen cancels virtual audiences due to Covid: palace

2 minutes ago
 Boeing to have 15 aircraft conversion lines in Chi ..

Boeing to have 15 aircraft conversion lines in China by end of 2022

2 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida, NSFs heads review preparations for SAG ..

Dr Fehmida, NSFs heads review preparations for SAG

2 minutes ago
 Governor visits residence of martyred Captain, off ..

Governor visits residence of martyred Captain, offers condolences with family

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>