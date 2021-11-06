UrduPoint.com

Czech President Zeman Has Liver Cirrhosis - Medical Consilium Member

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman suffers from a chronic disease, he has liver cirrhosis, and a feeding tube is currently being installed into his stomach, surgeon Pavel Pafko, a member of the president's medical consilium, told reporters on Friday.

"Mr. President has a chronic liver disease. Specifically, cirrhosis of the liver. This disease is different in that it can develop for many years without signs or with minimal signs," Pafko, who earlier operated on the first Czech president, Vaclav Havel, said.

According to Pafko, a feeding tube, the so-called PEG, was inserted into Zeman's stomach.

"How long it (the tube) will be there depends, among other things, on how clearly Mr. President will adhere to the diet prescribed by the doctors," Pafko said, adding that it is still premature to talk about the timing of the president's discharge from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he is being treated, it may take 3-4 weeks.

